Fmr LLC Purchases 354,506 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.4% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,182,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $431.63. 1,412,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,411. The firm has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

