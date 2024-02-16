Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 353,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,995. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

