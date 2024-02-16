G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0010

G999 (G999) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $673.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00077374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001387 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

