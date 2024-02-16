GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
GGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 271,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,813. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
