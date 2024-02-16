GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 271,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,813. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

