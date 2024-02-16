GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Trading Up 22.7%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 385,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 185,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
GameSquare Esports Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
About GameSquare Esports
GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.
