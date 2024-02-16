Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 194,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,827. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 469,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 469,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 437,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Generation Bio by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,804 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

