Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBTG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Express Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,721,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 413,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GBTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 125,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

