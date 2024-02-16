Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBTG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
GBTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 125,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.63.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
