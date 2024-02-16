Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.540-11.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-$11.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. 1,795,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

