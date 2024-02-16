Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.530- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.83. 1,037,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,874. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Globant by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.