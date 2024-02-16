Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 319,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,905. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $148,108. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

