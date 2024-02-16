Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,761 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $72,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

