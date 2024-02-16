Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 27,747 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.51. 1,763,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

