Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Shares Up 6.7%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.46.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

