Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,089. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 1,914,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 1,838,425 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Read Our Latest Report on TV

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.