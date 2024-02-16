Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 7,225,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

