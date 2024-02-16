Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 497.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

