Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of HR stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 11,211,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,953,000 after purchasing an additional 830,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

