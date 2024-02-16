Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.84 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $68.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,353.62788 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08499104 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $66,997,727.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

