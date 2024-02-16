Herald Investment Management Ltd Acquires 75,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises 1.3% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Harmonic worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 799,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,949. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

