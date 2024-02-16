Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.76% of Climb Global Solutions worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

