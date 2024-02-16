Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,993 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of AvePoint worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 411,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,276. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,362,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,400. Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

