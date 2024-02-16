Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $950,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 3.69% of EMCORE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 555,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,693. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

