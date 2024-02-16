Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 7,180,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,449. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

