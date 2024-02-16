Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 2,300,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,460. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,170,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 138,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hercules Capital by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,611 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.