Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.08 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00007728 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $146.08 million and approximately $13,298.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,976.23 or 0.99986061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013705 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00166562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.04067399 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,152.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

