Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hess by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 55.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

