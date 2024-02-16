HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $253,372.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015576 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.30 or 0.99927818 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00166751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061917 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $295,266.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

