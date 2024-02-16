Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.1 %

HIMS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,444.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,353 shares of company stock worth $3,952,920 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

