Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 5,040 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,465. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0893 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

