Horizons Wealth Management Buys 4,258 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VV stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. 196,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

