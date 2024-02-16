Horizons Wealth Management Buys 6,781 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 183,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,851. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

