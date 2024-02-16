Horizons Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 911,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

