Horizons Wealth Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

