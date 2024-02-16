Horizons Wealth Management Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 586,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,741. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

