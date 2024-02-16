Horizons Wealth Management Has $5.31 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

