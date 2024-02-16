Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 3,628 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 1,063,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

