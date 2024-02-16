Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Trading 1% Higher

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.33. Approximately 91,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 190,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

