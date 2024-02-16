ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $16,126,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 167,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

