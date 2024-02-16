IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 344,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

