IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25 to $5.45 EPS.
IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %
IDACORP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 200,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDACORP
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.