IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25 to $5.45 EPS.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

IDACORP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 200,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDACORP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

