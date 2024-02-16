InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.20 million.

INMD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,137,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $4,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InMode by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in InMode by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,079 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

