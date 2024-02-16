Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

