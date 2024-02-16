InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 369,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

InnovAge Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $701.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 285,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

