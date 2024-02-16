Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells 34,725 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 939,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

