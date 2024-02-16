Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells 34,725 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Altus Power Stock Performance
Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 939,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.42.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
