Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells 24,910 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $557,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. 256,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,502. The company has a market cap of $977.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHLB

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.