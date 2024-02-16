Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CRO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $219.04. The stock had a trading volume of 251,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

