Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,431. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Model N by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

