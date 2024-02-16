Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,899. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

