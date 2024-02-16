Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,689,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $26.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.66. 1,334,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,841. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

