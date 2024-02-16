Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 971,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,601. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.